Pak military chief Asim Munir’s nuke threat sparks backlash in India

Pakistani military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s apparent nuclear threat made from the United States — that his country would take down “half the world” with it if it faced an existential threat from India — has evoked a strong reaction from the Opposition Congress and invited trolling from netizens.

While slamming Munir’s statement, Congress on Monday (August 11) said India would protect itself but it sounded like a “direct threat to Trump and Russia”.

“Is the person who has threatened to destroy half the world worthy of sitting and eating lunch with you? Are you entertaining him? This is a dangerous statement. The United Nations Security Council should take cognisance of this,” remarked Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, speaking to news agency ANI, evidently criticising the Donald Trump government.

World should wake up: Congress MP

Asim Munir is in the US for the second time in as many months, cosying up to the US president. “We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” Asim Munir reportedly said at the event of Pakistani diaspora in Tampa.

Backing Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army, Tiwari said those who do not support India on Operation Sindoor should also wake up.

“We are very proud of our Indian army. Pakistan has been exposed. Now the whole world knows what intention Pakistan have. So, the world should wake up. Those who do not support India on Operation Sindoor should also wake up,” he said.

‘Threat to Trump’

Another Congress MP, Sukhdeo Bhagat, said India knows its power, its limitations, and how to respond. Using an Indian idiom, he said, “the clouds that rumble much do not rain”.

“The way he (Asim Munir) is making all these statements while in America also threatens Trump. Speaking such violent words, and with Trump currently trying to portray himself as a peace messenger, raises the question of what Trump will say,” Bhagat said, adding that India was capable of “giving answers”.

A ‘crude analogy’

During the same speech, Munir also compared India to a “shining Mercedes” and his own country to a “dump truck”, trying to show Islamabad as a less polished but more powerful neighbour of globally respected New Delhi.

However, social media users pounced upon the “crude analogy” to troll Munir for inadvertently admitting that India was better than Pakistan.

“I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation...India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?” Munir reportedly remarked.

“The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion,” wrote a X user.

Mercedes and the dump truck

“Munir thinks he can threaten nuclear doom from American soil and hide behind US-China skirts. Pakistan’s military might is a myth held together by duct tape and delusions. He can try his dam-destroying fantasy on India and watch Pakistan vanish into history’s dustbin. No allies can save that mess,” the user added.

“At least they know their reality....they are dump truck and nothing else...failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic (sic),” posted another user.

The AI-generated images were not far behind. Some users posted images of a swanky car beside a toppled truck. One posted a picture of a missile-laden Mercedes and wrote, “India is a missile-packed beast that is straight-up deadly. It’s gonna wreck you.”