Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit US again; second trip in as many months

In a development that would leave the Indian establishment frowning, Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to visit the United States next week. The Pakistani media reported on the high-profile visit by the country’s army chief to America, the second time in two months. A high-level delegation from the country’s Senate is also set to accompany the army chief.

During his upcoming visit, Munir will attend the farewell ceremony of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla, said the reports. The event, which will take place at the CENTCOM headquarters in MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, follows Kurilla’s recent praise for Islamabad for its cooperation in counter-terrorism.

He even called Islamabad a “phenomenal partner” in the fight against terrorism. It was reported that CENTCOM had sent Munir an invitation to attend the ceremony.

Pakistan has been a member of CENTCOM, which was founded by the US in 1983, as an instrument of the Cold War against the erstwhile Soviet Union.

US doubles trade tariff on India

The report about Munir’s visit comes out just a day after the US, led by President Donald Trump, doubled its trade tariff on India to 50 per cent as a ‘penalty’ for New Delhi continuing to import crude oil from Russia. India reacted strongly against the move, calling it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”.

The US, on the other hand, reduced its tariffs on Pakistan by 10 points from 29 per cent earlier in August and stated that Washington, DC had made a deal with Islamabad to jointly develop its oil resources.

Munir was elevated to the prestigious position of Field Marshal just weeks after Pakistan’s air skirmishes with India in May under the names of Operation Sindoor (India) and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Pakistan) as a mark of recognition of his leadership.

Trump's lunch for Munir in June

Munir visited Washington, DC in June when the American president hosted him for lunch at the White House. It was during that visit that the Pakistani Army chief also hinted at returning to the US later the same year, reported a frontline Pakistani news outlet.

Pakistan formally recommended US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize soon after Munir’s previous visit, praising his “decisive diplomatic intervention” following the brief conflict between India and Pakistan.