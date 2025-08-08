Congress slams PM Modi over Pakistan Army Chief's US visit

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 8), ahead of reports of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir planning another visit to the US, saying that his claim of sharing a “special relationship” with US President Donald Trump stands negated, as it seems that Asim Munir appears to have become “America’s darling.”

Munir's remarks and Pahalgam attack

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X on Friday, said that it was Asim Munir’s “provocative and communal remarks” that set the stage for the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead.

Ramesh also pointed out that Munir’s reported plan to visit the US again comes within less than two months of his visit to Washington on June 18, where Trump hosted him for lunch.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative and communal remarks set the stage for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, has now become America's darling. On June 18, 2025, President Trump invited him to an unexpected lunch in Washington, DC,” said Ramesh.

Also Read: Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit US again; second trip in as many months

‘Will attend General Kurilla’s farewell’

Ramesh claimed that Munir, in his next visit to the US, would attend the farewell ceremony of the retiring US Central Command chief, General Michael Kurilla, adding that it was General Kurilla who described Pakistan as a “stellar partner in counterterrorism operations.” Ramesh described General Kuri’la's praise for Pakistan as “a bizarre endorsement.”

“The Pakistani army chief is once again heading to America—this time to attend the farewell ceremony of the retiring US Central Command chief, General Michael Kurilla. General Kurilla, who on June 10, 2025, described Pakistan as 'a stellar partner in counterterrorism operations.' This was a bizarre endorsement,” stated Ramesh.

Also Read: Kharge hits out at Modi over Trump's tariffs; calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

‘No permanent US ambassador to India’

He also pointed out that since January 2025, the US has not appointed a permanent ambassador to India, whereas the same process had been completed for countries like China.

“Prime Minister Modi has been claiming a special relationship with President Trump, but this claim has now been completely exposed. Since January 2025, the US has not appointed a permanent ambassador to India, nor has any name been sent to the US Senate for confirmation—while this process has been completed for other key countries like China,” said Ramesh.

According to a report, The Dawn, Asim Munir is expected to visit the US this week for talks with his US counterparts. The report further stated that Munir’s planned visit to the US would be a return visit, following a trip to Pakistan by General Michael Erik Kurilla.

Congress’s jibe at the PM comes at a time when Trump has slapped an additional tariff on Indian goods for buying Russian oil on top of the 25 per cent tariffs imposed earlier, taking the tariff rate to 50 per cent.