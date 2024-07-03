Opposition walks out of RS as Kharge denied permission to intervene in PM’s speech

The Opposition staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha after their leader in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Wednesday (July 3).

Kharge wanted to intervene during Modi’s reply to a discussion on the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not heed his requests, prompting INDIA bloc MPs to raise slogans seeking that the LoP be allowed to speak.

Speech amid slogan-shouting

Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.

This went on for some time with Kharge repeatedly pleading to be allowed to speak.

When the permission did come through, INDIA bloc MPs staged a walkout of the House.

Condemnation

Dhankhar condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution.

Modi, too, decried the walkout and said he was not trying to score points but was duty-bound to give an account of his government’s performance.

(With agency inputs)