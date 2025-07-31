274 dead in 8 air accidents in India this year, Govt tells Lok Sabha

As many as 274 people have been killed and 84 injured in eight air accidents in the country so far this year, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Sharing the information in a written reply, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol further stated that apart from the Air India plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad, where 260 people were killed and 81 were injured, there were three trainee aircraft accidents and four helicopter accidents.

AAIB probing accidents

The MoS further stated that the reason behind these accidents is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

“There have been a total of 08 accidents (involving 1 scheduled aircraft, 3 trainee aircraft and 4 helicopters) reported in the year 2025 (till date),” stated Mohol.

On April 22, one person was killed in a helicopter accident in Gujarat, while on May 8, six people died in a chopper crash in Uttarakhand. In another helicopter accident in Uttarakhand, seven people were killed on June 15.

Payment of compensation

As for the payment of compensation to the next of kin of the victims, the MoS pointed out that it is governed by the provisions of the Carriage by Air Act, 1972.

“India has ratified the Montreal Convention, 1999, by making amendments to the Carriage by Air Act, 1972, in 2009. As per the said act, the liability of payment of compensation in case of death, delay, damage or loss to persons, baggage or cargo for international carriage, is of the carriers,” stated Mohol.

Training measures for safety enhancement

He further stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), which are at par with international standards.

“All pilots are required to undergo training as per the training syllabus provided by the OEM (aircraft manufacturer). In addition, training can be undertaken only in DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) / Aviation Training Organisations (ATOs). DGCA ensures FTOs' quality and safety through regular surveillance under its Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP),” added the MoS.

18 scheduled aircraft accidents since 2015

In a separate written reply, Mohol stated that a total of 18 accidents involving Indian civil registered scheduled aircraft have been reported from 2015 to date.

"Payment of compensation to the passenger or next of kin in case of death or bodily injury to the passenger, caused by air accident /incident is governed by the provisions of the Carriage by Air Act, 1972.

(With agency inputs)