Opposition agreed to back govt's decision on West Asia crisis at all-party meet: Kiren Rijiju

The Opposition parties agreed to support the decisions taken by the Centre about the ongoing West Asia conflict, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju following and all party meeting on the issue.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister further stated that during the meeting, several MPs sought to know about the current situation of gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that they expressed satisfaction with the government’s answer.

Focus on Strait of Hormuz supplies

“I think the opposition party has displayed a maturity in expressing at the end of the meeting, that in any challenging situation, they will stand with the steps taken by the government... Many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and they were all satisfied that India secured four ships already. So the opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government,” said Rijiju.

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"From the government's side, all the queries and all the confusion, whatever was there, all were clearly explained by the government. The opposition parties at the end of the meeting stated, which is very important, that they thank the government for calling this all-party meeting. They also asserted that in such a difficult, challenging situation, we'll all have to stand together. PM Modi has made an appeal through the parliament that the Indian parliament should rise together in any challenging situation,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Questions on West Asia conflict’s impact

During the meeting, Opposition members asked how the ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran, Israel, and the US would affect India, the minister said, adding that the government had given a comprehensive reply to the question.

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"... Everyone attended and participated well. All party leaders shared information and expressed their concerns on behalf of their respective parties. Opposition members asked many questions about how the situation in West Asia, arising from the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States, will impact India, and what steps the government has taken for the Indian people. The government responded comprehensively and thoroughly,” said Rijiju.

Govt assures readiness

“I feel satisfied in telling you that the government has answered all the questions asked by the entire opposition. Finally, all the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, whatever steps it takes according to the prevailing situation, everyone will support it unitedly... I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition, that such information should be given, the government has given adequate information today,” he added.

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According to a report in the Hindustan Times quoting sources, during the meeting, the government stated that domestic gas production has increased from 28 per cent when the conflict started and has reached 60 per cent.

The report further stated that more India-bound ships were soon expected to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our people are the primary objective, and the diaspora is our priority concerns, ”a leader who took part in the meeting said as quoted in the report.