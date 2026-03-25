Centre assures adequate fuel supply, prioritises PNG amid West Asia conflict

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and resulting concerns over energy security and LPG supply in the country, the Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday (March 25) said that the Centre was prioritising the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The ministry further stated that the country had an adequate supply of diesel and petrol, adding that there had been no changes in fuel prices.

PNG priority and supply assurance

Speaking to reporters during an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that the government was taking required steps to ensure 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification.

Also Read: Govt to end LPG supply to households refusing PNG switch

She further stated that the Centre was working on a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the PNG infrastructure.

Addressing concerns over LPG and fuel shortage due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, Sharma urged the public not to believe in rumours and avoid panic buying.

No change in fuel price

“Refineries operating at optimum capacity. We have the capacity to refine 26 crore tonne of crude oil annually. In the last two days, queues have been seen outside retail outlets and petrol pumps, and we observed panic buying,” said Sharma.

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“I want to assure the nation that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no scarcity in petrol pumps or the terminals supplying petrol to the pumps. Do not trust the rumours and avoid panic buying. Diesel and petrol prices have not been increased,” she added as quoted by ANI.

PNG and CNG supply status

Elaborating further, the official stated that domestic, adding that 100 per cent PNG and CNG is being made available to consumers.

"In Delhi, one order was passed where the road restoration charge has been scrapped, and pipelines are laid round the clock. A gazette notification was issued to streamline the timelines and approval process. The steps taken have shown good results. 2,20,000 consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG, and 2.5 lakh new applications have been received,” said Sharma.

Migrant support and anti-hoarding action

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier statement wherein he emphasised aiding migrant labourers and requested states to extend cooperation to the Centre, Sharma said that migrant labourers would be provided with five kilograms cylinder on priority.

Also Read: No fuel shortage in India, say state-run oil firms amid West Asia conflict

"Migrant labourers to get 5 kg cylinder as priority. In 26 states, 22,000 tonnes of LPG have been allocated, which includes allocation by state governments and oil companies. Yesterday, 30,000 five kg cylinders were given,” she said.

"Centre and states are trying to stop black marketing and hoarding. Yesterday, 2700 raids were conducted, and 2,000 cylinders seized," added Sharma.