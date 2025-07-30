Op Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar begins address

A third day of debate awaits Parliament on Wednesday (July 30), a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a detailed account of Operation Sindoor in the lower house.

Modi, in his 102-minute speech, lauded India’s military action as “vijayotsav” (victory celebration) and asserted that no country opposed India’s Operation Sindoor. He at the same time lashed out at the Opposition, accusing it of not having trust in the establishment and instead “importing issues from Pakistan.”

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of using the armed forces to protect his image after the Pahalgam attack and dared him to categorically rebut US President Donald Trump's India-Pakistan ceasefire claims.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the "security lapse" that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that accountability be fixed and he should resign.

Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Modi on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation and brokering a ceasefire with Pakistan, and asked whether India had accepted a third-party mediation with Pakistan.

With the debate slated to continue in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Leader of the House, JP Nadda are likely to address the House from the government’s side. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to give the concluding speech in Parliament.

Read our Parliament stories:

10 things PM Modi said about Op Sindoor in LS; Jaishankar, Nadda to address RS today

Highlights of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha today

Top 10 things Amit Shah said on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha

Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre’s accountability on Pahalgam attack

Modi’s speech in LS didn’t address Pahalgam ‘intel failure,’ Trump’s claims, says Oppn

Follow this space for more live updates