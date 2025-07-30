Op Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar begins address
PM Modi in his speech in LS on Tuesday asserted that no country opposed India’s Operation Sindoor while accusing Opposition of ‘importing issues from Pakistan’
A third day of debate awaits Parliament on Wednesday (July 30), a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a detailed account of Operation Sindoor in the lower house.
Modi, in his 102-minute speech, lauded India’s military action as “vijayotsav” (victory celebration) and asserted that no country opposed India’s Operation Sindoor. He at the same time lashed out at the Opposition, accusing it of not having trust in the establishment and instead “importing issues from Pakistan.”
Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of using the armed forces to protect his image after the Pahalgam attack and dared him to categorically rebut US President Donald Trump's India-Pakistan ceasefire claims.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the "security lapse" that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that accountability be fixed and he should resign.
Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Modi on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation and brokering a ceasefire with Pakistan, and asked whether India had accepted a third-party mediation with Pakistan.
With the debate slated to continue in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Leader of the House, JP Nadda are likely to address the House from the government’s side. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to give the concluding speech in Parliament.
- 30 July 2025 12:14 PM IST
Nehru cared more for Pak farmers than those from India: EAM Jaishankar
In his speech on Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recalled the circumstances under which India signed the Indus Waters Treaty, criticising then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for what he described as appeasement politics.
“At the time, Nehru called the treaty a gesture of goodwill and friendship, but in return, India has only received terrorism and hatred,” Jaishankar said, adding that Nehru showed more concern for farmers in Pakistani Punjab than for those in Kashmir and Rajasthan.
- 30 July 2025 12:01 PM IST
SIR critics undermining Constitution, indulging in appeasement politics
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the Opposition for protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing them of politicising a long-established constitutional process overseen by the Election Commission.
He criticised those who brandish the Constitution while undermining its institutions for political gain.
Pradhan argued that debating SIR in Parliament amounts to challenging the EC’s autonomy, which is not permissible.
He also condemned Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on Operation Mahadev as a “shameless display of appeasement politics.
- 30 July 2025 11:58 AM IST
Indian space economy to reach $40–45 billion in 10 years: MoS Jitendra Singh
Responding to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal regarding government support for medium and small enterprises in the space sector, MoS Jitendra Singh, said India’s space economy has witnessed a “quantum jump” in both space startups and space economy.
Singh noted that India has advanced from being the tenth-largest space economy globally to now ranking fourth, with aspirations to lead the sector in alignment with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. “The space economy will play a pivotal role in India’s growth story,” he said.
He further highlighted the rapid expansion in the number of space startups, which has grown from single digits just 3-4 years ago to over 300 today. “Some of these startups have global potential, while others have already become successful entrepreneurial ventures,” he told the House.
- 30 July 2025 11:55 AM IST
Gaurav Gogoi raises concern over illegal coal syndicate in Assam, Meghalaya
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the lack of investigations and arrests following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at multiple locations—Jadigittim, Nongalbibra, Jadugopha (Bongaigaon), Margherita (Tinsukia), and Guwahati—across Assam and Meghalaya.
The ED probe had alleged that a syndicate involving individuals from both states, responsible for ensuring the unchecked movement of illegally mined coal across the Meghalaya-Assam border without any restrictions as papers were prepared to show this as legally mined coal.
In response, Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey stated that the issue raised did not correspond with the specific subject submitted for discussion during Question Hour proceedings.
- 30 July 2025 11:50 AM IST
29 lakh spam numbers, 24 lakh WhatsApp accounts have been blocked: Scindia
Responding to a question on measures to combat cybercrime, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the Lok Sabha that the 'Sanchaar Saathi' initiative has led to the disconnection of 29 lakh fraudulent phone numbers, the blocking of 5.5 lakh handsets, and the suspension of 20,000 bulk SMS senders, in addition to disabling 24 lakh fake WhatsApp accounts.
Highlighting further efforts to tackle telecom-related fraud, he added that 1.36 crore mobile connections found to be falsely duplicated have also been disconnected.
Addressing the issue of handset theft, Scindia mentioned the launch of a dedicated mobile app that allows users to block stolen phones and lodge police complaints. So far, 45 lakh reports have been filed, resulting in the tracing of 21 lakh handsets, of which 5.6 lakh have already been recovered and returned.
Speaking about international call fraud, particularly through the CIOR (Caller ID Overriding) system, he noted that 1.35 crore spoofed international calls were blocked on the very first day of implementation.
- 30 July 2025 11:45 AM IST
PM distorted facts, no 'clean chit ' was given to Pakistan: Karti Chidambaram
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram rebutted Prime Minister Modi’s claim that P
Chidambaram gave a “clean chit” to Pakistan, calling it a deliberate and mischievous twist.
He clarified that his father, the former Home Minister, had only raised a legitimate question about whether the terrorists were homegrown or infiltrated from Pakistan.
Karti stressed that in both scenarios, Pakistan’s involvement was evident and never denied.
- 30 July 2025 11:42 AM IST
SIR a routine EC exercise, nothing new: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, stating it is not happening for the first time. He said SIR has been conducted multiple times, including in 2003.
He emphasised that the Election Commission, an independent body, is responsible for such decisions.
Joshi assured that the process is scientific and technology-driven, leaving no room for bias. He urged those with concerns to approach the Election Commission directly instead of politicising the issue.
- 30 July 2025 11:38 AM IST
Trump-Modi claims don’t match, someone isn’t telling the truth: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised doubts over the conflicting statements from US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire.
He said the mismatch suggests that either one of them is not telling the truth and it shows that there is no balance between the two governments
Gogoi questioned whether any discussions took place between Marco Rubio and India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. He urged the PM to clarify if he spoke to Trump in this context.
- 30 July 2025 11:35 AM IST
PM sent strong message to world, no one called ceasefire: Jagdambika Pal
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal praised Prime Minister Modi’s remarks during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, stating that the PM delivered a firm message to the global community, particularly Pakistan.
He asserted that the Prime Minister addressed all concerns raised by the Opposition. Pal emphasised that Modi categorically stated no world leader influenced India’s ceasefire decision.