Ooty: Five workers feared dead as under-construction building caves in

Officials on Wednesday (February 7) expressed concern over casualties as at least five female laborers were trapped beneath the debris at the construction site where they were working. The collapse occurred following the adjacent residential building's structural failure.

While workers were engaged in construction related tasks including removal of sand for building a house at Lovedale near here, the nearby building collapsed and at least five labourers were buried in the debris.



Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted by public and Fire personnel rescued five of them, who were rushed to a hospital officials said adding they feared casualties. PTI

(With agency inputs)