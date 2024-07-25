Omar flays Centre after US asks citizens to avoid visiting Kashmir, Manipur

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has questioned the Modi government’s claim of restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the US told Americans not to travel to the state along with some other parts of India.

A US travel advisory has asked its nationals not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active.

Omar flays Modi government

Overall India has been placed at Level 2 under which Americans are expected to exercise increased caution. But several parts of the country including Kashmir have been put on Level 4 that simply bans travel.

"In asking US citizens to not visit Jammu and Kashmir, the advisory points to 'terrorist attacks' and 'violent civil unrest' as well as 'sporadic violence' between the Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted

"So much for 'Naya J&K'. For all the talk of normalcy, peace, tourism and the G20 tamasha in Srinagar, J and K continues to be the target of US State Department travel advisories. The Modi government has been able to change nothing," he said.

'Avoid Kashmir, Ladakh is fine'

In a revised travel advisory on Wednesday for India, the State Department said: "Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk.”

It told Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir -- except Ladakh and its capital Leh -- due to terrorism and civil unrest.

It also asked American citizens to keep away within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

Rising violence in Kashmir

The advisory comes amid rising terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, four soldiers were killed while fighting terrorists in Doda region in Jammu. In June, nine Hindu pilgrims were killed when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi district.

In the State Department classification, Level 1 threat refers to exercising normal precautions, Level 2 to exercising increased caution, Level 3 to reconsidering travel and Level 4 to not to travel at all.

Caution against visiting Manipur

Other regions in India where Americans were not to go included Manipur, which has been hit by months of ethnic violence, as well as parts of central and east India due to terrorism blamed on Maoists.

"Do not travel to Manipur due to the threat of violence and crime. Ongoing ethnic-based civil conflict has resulted in reports of extensive violence and community displacement. Attacks against Indian government targets occur on a regular basis," the advisory said.

It also recommended Americans to reconsider travel to the northeastern states due to terrorism and violence.

Rape, violent crimes

"Indian authorities report that rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has happened at tourist sites and other locations. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning. They target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities,” the advisory said.

These troubled areas stretch from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.

It said the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in rural areas in India.

Special permits for US govt employees

US government employees were told to get special authorisation to travel to these areas, the advisory said.

Maoist groups or Naxalites are active in a large area of India that spans from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal, it said.

Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand bordering the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, it said.

The Naxalites have carried out many terrorist attacks, targeting local police, paramilitary forces, and government officials, it said.



India’s northeastern states has been given Level 3 which means people need to reconsider travel.

“Ethnic insurgent groups occasionally commit acts of violence in parts of the northeast. These incidents include bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets,” it said.