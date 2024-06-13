'Objectionable' remarks against BSP chief Mayawati: Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan booked

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan has been booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BSP chief Mayawati, a senior official said Thursday (June 13).

The FIR against Khan alias KRK was lodged at Deoband police station by the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) district unit chief Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.



The actor hails from the district's Fulas Akbarpur area.

He made the "objectionable" remarks against Mayawati in a post on X, the police said.

His brother Majid Ali, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Saharanpur on a BSP ticket, said he had "nothing to do" with Khan over the past 15 years. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)