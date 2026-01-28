NRI compares US and India social life after Bengaluru visit, sparks debate

An Indian man living in the US has said that his social life in India felt markedly different after returning from a holiday in Bengaluru.

In a Reddit post, the NRI shared his thoughts on how social life varies between the two countries, noting that he experienced a stronger sense of connection during his time in Bengaluru, something he feels is lacking in his life in the US.

'Boring life' in New York

Describing his experience, the Reddit user wrote, “Boring life in NYC/JC.” He added, “I’m a 36-year-old man and have been living in Jersey City for eight years. I’ve just returned from a holiday in Bangalore, India, and I’m missing the authenticity and genuine friendships.”

He explained that his visit to Bengaluru reminded him that social interactions in India often involve open conversations and group discussions. In contrast, he felt such interactions were less common in the US, where conversations tend to revolve around work, money or immigration.

“In India, you meet friends and talk about the real world over drinks and in a group. Here, it’s usually people talking about work, money and immigration. Everyone speaks very professionally, without much banter,” he wrote.

Social media responds

The Redditor concluded by asking whether others in his area felt the same way and would be interested in connecting.

The post drew several responses, with users sharing differing perspectives based on their own experiences of living abroad.

One commenter suggested that the issue might depend on the kind of social circles a person builds after moving overseas.

Another disagreed, arguing that the problem goes beyond individual social effort and questioning the idea that Western societies should not be criticised.

The commenter concluded by saying that social adjustment alone may not always address the issue.