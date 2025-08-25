Seven-day workweek and no WFH? Reddit post sparks debate over housing finance firm’s mail

A recent Reddit post has sparked online debate after an anonymous user alleged that an Indian housing finance company compelled its employees to work the entire week, including Saturday and Sunday (August 23–24).



The company email, shared in the post by the user, faced backlash as the post’s author described it as evidence of the firm’s “toxic work culture.” The post claimed that employees who worked over the weekend were not offered any additional pay or compensatory day off.

‘Flouting labour laws’

The user, whose identity could not be verified, expressed strong disappointment with the company’s policies. “While the world is moving towards a four-day workweek, this Indian housing finance company has the audacity to demand seven-day work from its employees,” the Reddit user wrote, adding that staff were forced to work “without any compensation or extra day off, flouting Indian labour laws.”

In the email shared with the Reddit post, the company informed employees that all hubs, branches, head office credit teams, and marketing teams were required to remain operational over the weekend (August 23–24), citing “month-end exigencies and disbursement delays.”

The company expressed displeasure that some employees opted to work from home on Saturday (August 23) and alleged that the hubs in charge were not notified about the physical absence of certain POs and SOs from the office.

The email further stated that “work from home does not deliver the same productivity as work from the office” and added that “this type of attitude is considered negligence to the core.” It concluded with a warning that employees failing to meet the targets set for each branch and hub would face “serious repercussions” in the future.

Reddit users react

Reddit users responded to the post, with some expressing disappointment and others offering suggestions on how to address the situation. One user advised, “You should take this to the tribunal. Indian labour laws do not permit seven-day workweeks unless employees receive four days off or one compensatory day for every five days worked [sic].”



Another user urged the Redditor to disclose the company’s name, writing, “Damn. The fear culture is rampant. It would be good to know which company this is. These companies need to be called out publicly.” One of the users criticised the broader industry, saying, “This is common in banks and NBFCs; even nationalised banks follow this culture.”