Not having India as permanent UN Security Council member is absurd: Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has described as 'absurd' that India, the world’s most populous country, is not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

“India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd,” the American entrepreneur said on X on Sunday (January 21).

Africa too

The owner of microblogging platform X also wanted that Africa collectively should also have a permanent membership in the world body.

"At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres too had made an impassioned plea for the UN to reflect today's world. "How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single permanent member in the Security Council? Institutions must reflect today's world, not that of 80 years ago,” he said in a post on Sunday.



Eisenberg for India

After Guterres, venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg responded: “And what about India? Better yet is to dismantle the United Nations and build something new with real leadership.”

Musk's response had come in reply to this post.

Expand P5

India has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 16 long years.

The five permanent members – Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States – hold veto power in the UN. India has for long demanded a thorough revision of the world body.