No one can abolish reservation under BJP’s watch: Shah slams Rahul over quota remark

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday (September 11) lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on reservation, while alleging that it reflects the “anti-reservation” face of the Grand Old Party.

Making anti-national remarks a habit for Rahul: Shah

Sending a stern message to Rahul, Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security.

Shah's comments came after Rahul told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

“Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party," Shah said in a post on X.

‘Congress’ policy of causing rifts’

The home minister asserted that whether it was supporting the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s “anti-national and anti-reservation agenda” in Jammu and Kashmir or making “anti-India statements” on foreign platforms, Rahul has “always threatened” the nation’s security and hurt sentiments.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront," Shah wrote in the post.

‘No one can abolish reservation until BJP is there’

The Union home minister said the thoughts that were in the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition's mind have eventually found their way out as words.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)