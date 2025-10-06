No case filed, shoe returned: Cops on lawyer who targeted CJI Gavai, says report

The man who attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai that some claimed was a shoe in the Supreme Court on Monday (October 6) has reportedly told the police that he was upset with the CJI’s remarks in relation to the Khajuraho temples.

A Hindustan Times report, quoting a police official, stated that the man, identified as Rakesh Kishore, a lawyer, has brought a peace of paper to the courtroom on which he wrote wrote ‘Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan’ (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism).

No charges brought

The report further stated that Kishore was questioned for about three hours. But no charges have been pressed against him as the SC office did not seek any action. Police said that his shoe and documents have also been returned adding that the lawyer is in his 70s and has several bar association cards.

"However, no action has been taken against him as the SC office did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released. His shoe and documents were also released,” said an official as quoted in the report.

What happened in courtroom

The incident took place earlier in the day when Kishore tried to throw an object at CJI Gavai shouting slogans against perceived disrespect toward Sanatan Dharma.

The incident, which momentarily disrupted court proceedings, was swiftly managed by security personnel who swiftly apprehended the man. Chief Justice Gavai remained composed, urging lawyers not to be distracted by the occurrence.

The trigger

According to media reports CJI Gavai’s earlier remark during the hearing of a petition seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho that is under the protection of ASI.

After dismissing the case, Gavai made remarks suggesting that aggrieved followers should pray to the deity, sparking controversy and accusations of insensitivity on social media. Two days post-incident, Gavai clarified that he meant no disrespect and expressed respect for all religions. He received support from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who noted that social media often exaggerates reactions to events.