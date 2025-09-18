CJI Gavai on Vishnu idol controversy: 'I respect all religions'

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, in response to the criticism of his remark while dismissing a petition seeking reconstruction of a dilapidated Lord Vishnu idol at a Khajuraho temple, said on Thursday (September 18) that he respected all religions.

Clarifying that the temple was under the jurisdiction of the ASI, CJI Gavai said that the way things were portrayed wrongly on social media has become a cause of concern.

"On social media, nowadays, it can be anything. Day before yesterday, I was told by somebody, ‘you have said something dismissive.’ I believe in all the religions, I respect all the (religions)," the CJI said as quoted by Live Law.

Dismissed PIL over Vishnu idol

A bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran, on May 16, dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the plea as a “publicity interest litigation”, the CJI said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

“In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho,” he added.

The bench had refused to entertain the plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

The CJI’s remarks led to various critical social media posts.

SG Tushar Mehta’s social media quip

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he has known the CJI for the last 10 years. Mehta, in an apparent light-hearted comment, said that as per Newton’s law, every action has its equal and opposite reaction, but now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction.

“This is serious also, we used to know Newton's law that every action has an equal reaction… now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction,” said Mehta.

“We suffer every day, it's an unruly horse, no way to tame it,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom, said. The CJI also referred to recent violent protests in Nepal.

