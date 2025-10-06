Man tries to hurl ‘shoe’ at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court

A person attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday (October 6) during the morning session. Some waitresses claimed that the object was a shoe, while others said it was a roll of paper.

The man, shouting slogans “Sanatan Dharam ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” (“India will not tolerate disrespect towards Sanatan Dharma”) was swiftly escorted by the security personnel, reported Live Law, adding that the man was wearing a lawyer’s robe.

CJI Gavai unfazed

The incident briefly interrupted the proceedings before it resumed. However, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyer to make submissions, stating, “Don't get distracted. We are not distracted by this,” reported Live Law.

However, the Bar and Bench reported that the man is a lawyer, adding that the incident occurred when the CJI was hearing the mention of cases by lawyers.

The report, quoting sources, further stated that the person went near the dais and tried to remove his shoe and throw it at the CJI.

But the security personnel swung into action and swiftly apprehended the person, after which he was escorted out.

Also Read: CJI Gavai on Vishnu idol controversy: 'I respect all religions'

CJI's earlier remark a likekly trigger

The report further stated that the incident was possibly sparked by an earlier case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.

Dismissing the case, the CJI stated, “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc."

His remarks sparked a furore on social media with many accusing the CJI of hurting religious sentiments. Two days after the incident, the CJI said that he did not mean any disrespect.

Also Read: CJI BR Gavai: Judicial activism should never become 'judicial terrorism or adventurism'

'I respect all religions'

"I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.

The CJI was backed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, and said that reactions get blown out of proportion on social media.

"We have seen this...There is Newton's law, which says every action has an equal reaction, but now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction, milord," he said as quoted by the Bar and Bench.