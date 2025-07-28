Nimisha Priya's execution revoked, claims India's Grand Mufti's disciple

A close disciple of India's Grand Mufti and Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, Jawad Mustafawy, claimed that Nimisha Priya's death sentence had been revoked. However, no statement has been issued by the Centre yet.

Nimisha Priya, who is currently imprisoned in Yemen, was reportedly granted relief late Monday night (July 28) after a high-level meeting in Sanaa decided to cancel the previously deferred execution order.

The decision followed the intervention of the Indian Grand Mufti, who had requested Sheikh Umar Hafeez Thangal, a renowned Sufi scholar in Yemen, to send a delegation of Yemeni scholars.

Mediation talks galore

Ruling authorities from northern Yemen and international diplomatic officials also took part in the mediation talks that led to the outcome. Mustafawy said several key decisions were made during the discussions, and that further proceedings would depend on continued negotiations with the family of the deceased, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Priya’s execution, originally scheduled for July 16, had earlier been temporarily stayed after the intervention of Kanthapuram Musliyar, who had also urged the Indian government to send diplomatic representatives for the next phase of talks.

Daughter, husband in Yemen

Earlier, thirteen-year-old Mishel, the daughter of Nimisha Priya, has made an appeal to Yemeni authorities for her mother’s release.

Mishel, Nimisha’s only child, is seen alongside her father, Thomas, making an emotional appeal to the Houthi administration for her mother’s release.The emotional appeal was made in a video shared by PTI, in which Mishel is seen saying, “I love you, mamma.”

In the video, Mishel reportedly expresses her deep longing for her mother and her intense desire to see her again.

Mishel, who is currently in Sana’a, last saw her mother over a decade ago. She is heard speaking in Malayalam and English. However, her speech is not legible. Her father, Nimisha's husband Thomas, can be seen with her in the video.

Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020 for the murder of a Yemeni national. Her case has drawn international attention.