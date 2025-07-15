    • The Federal
    SC hear plea save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya execution in Yemen
    Blood money of $1 million has been offered to the victim's family. File photo

    Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's execution postponed in Yemen

    The execution, initially set for July 16, has been halted for now. Earlier, negotiators on her behalf have offered the victim's family blood money of $1 million

    15 July 2025 2:12 PM IST  (Updated:2025-07-15 08:44:28)

    The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has been postponed by the Yemeni authorities. According to sources close to Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musaliar, the execution will be postponed for the time being. The execution was scheduled to take place on July 16.

    This development comes after the latest round of consultations involving religious leaders and local interlocutors in Yemen. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the Yemeni side regarding the postponement.

    Earlier, negotiators on her behalf have offered the victim's family blood money of $1 million. She was awarded a death sentence for murdering her business partner, who allegedly used to harass her.

    (The story will soon be updated)

