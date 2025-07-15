Grand Mufti's intervention brings hope for Nimisha Priya

The intervention by India’s Grand Mufti, Sunni leader from Kerala, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, in the Nimisha Priya case has led to a breakthrough in communications with the family of the deceased Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Sources close to the negotiation process say that the discussions are now moving in a “decidedly positive” direction, with a fresh round of talks scheduled for 10 am Yemen time (12.30 pm IST) on Tuesday (July 15).

Nimisha Priya is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday (July 16).

Sufi scholar’s intervention

A significant development is the arrival of a key relative of Mahdi in the latter’s hometown of Dhamar. This relative also serves as the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and is a member of the Yemeni Shura Council.

His participation in the talks is said to be at the behest of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, a leading global Sufi scholar, whose moral influence has reportedly softened the family’s earlier rigid stance.

The relative is understood to be a devout follower of Sheikh Umar’s Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi figure, further raising hopes for a favourable outcome. He is also expected to meet with Yemen’s Attorney General to seek an emergency intervention that could delay the execution scheduled for tomorrow.

Pardon depends on family

“A woman has been sentenced to death by hanging in Yemen. However, Islam states that if compensation or forgiveness is offered, the family of the victim has the authority to pardon [the guilty] instead of proceeding with the execution. Discussions are ongoing with local authorities, judges, and the victim’s family in this regard. The court does not have the power to release her without the consent of the family. The talks are currently focused on whether the family will agree to pardon,” the Grand Mufti said.

“Islam provides such a provision, and it is not a religion of communal hatred — this is something we have been able to convey through our words. Our intervention is based on the belief that it is our duty to strive for the good of the world,” he added.

Next 24 hours crucial

Mahdi’s murder has remained an intensely emotional and sensitive issue in Dhamar, both among the local tribes and the broader community — one of the main reasons why no one could previously initiate dialogue with the family. It was only after Kanthapuram’s involvement, working through Sheikh Habib Umar, that the family agreed to enter fresh negotiations.

Today’s discussions are expected to centre around the acceptance of blood money (diyya), a critical element in securing a possible pardon. The Yemeni government is also set to consider Kanthapuram’s appeal to temporarily stay the execution, at least until the ongoing efforts to convince the family are concluded.

Officials and observers on the ground say the next 24 hours will be crucial.