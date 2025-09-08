NIA raids 22 locations across eight states, UTs in crackdown on terror network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids at 22 locations across eight states and union territories - Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh - in a major operation targeting a suspected terror network linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The case was first reported by The Federal, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing probe into extremist activities in India.

In Tamil Nadu, the NIA conducted a search at one location in Thoothukudi and several locations in Chennai, following intelligence inputs about connections between local individuals and terror operatives. The operation is part of a broader investigation into a network allegedly involved in radical communication and planning subversive activities.

"We have taken several similar cases and try to fix their handlers also," said one of the officials.

LeT operative’s arrest in Tamil Nadu

The raids stem from a case that gained traction after the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Akhlatur Muhammad, a 22-year-old from Bihar’s Katihar district, on April 26, 2025, in Chengalpattu.

Muhammad, a daily-wage painter, was allegedly plotting to target Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The NIA took over the investigation on August 19, 2025, following revelations that Muhammad had been in contact with LeT recruiters and handlers across the border via WhatsApp and other social media platforms. He reportedly saved 40 per cent of his earnings to acquire weapons, raising concern about the financing of terror activities.

Coordinated terror network

The NIA’s latest operation is based on intelligence linking individuals in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to a coordinated terror network. Sources indicate that the agency identified several suspected extremists in Jammu & Kashmir, whose communications revealed connections with individuals across these states. The raids aim to uncover evidence of radicalisation, arms procurement, and potential plans for terror activities.

The NIA’s actions follow a series of high-profile operations in Tamil Nadu, including raids in August 2025 linked to the 2019 murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker Ramalingam, connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The agency also took over the probe into the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a focal point for anti-terror operations.

Ongoing probe

Officials have not disclosed specific details about the items seized or arrests made during the September 8 raids, but the scale of the operation underscores the NIA’s commitment to dismantling terror networks. The investigation is ongoing, with further developments expected as the agency analyses evidence collected during the raids. The Federal will continue to monitor this story for updates.

A senior NIA officer revealed that the agency is also extending its operations to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi, targeting 2-3 cases similar to that of Akhlatur Muhammad.

“We are checking the entire network that helped these individuals with logistics, cash supply, and other support,” the officer stated, emphasising the agency’s focus on dismantling the broader ecosystem enabling terror activities.