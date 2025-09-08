NIA searches underway at 22 locations in 5 states, J&K in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.

Also Read: NIA arrests 4 more in TN radicalisation case linked to Coimbatore bomb blast

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are underway in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials.

Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)