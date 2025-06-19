NIA arrests 4 more in TN radicalisation case linked to Coimbatore bomb blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four additional suspects - Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah (@ MAC Raja), and Sheik Dawood - in the Tamil Nadu Radicalisation and Recruitment case, raising the total number of arrests to eight.

This case, an offshoot of the October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast, involves the Kovai Arabic College and is linked to a broader ISIS-inspired network.

Incriminating evidence

Investigations reveal that all four accused, like the main accused Jamesha Mubeen, attended radicalisation classes conducted under the guise of Arabic language education. These classes, led by Jameel Basha, the founder of Madras Arabic College, and his associates, including Irshath, Syed Abdur Rahman, and Mohammed Hussain, subtly infused Salafi-Jihadi ideology among vulnerable youth.

Also Read: Coimbatore car blast : NIA raids 45 locations across Tamil Nadu

The NIA arrested the quartet based on incriminating material and evidence seized during searches at their residences and other locations. A senior NIA source disclosed that the material indicated the group was preparing for a significant attack against the country.

Khilafat ideology

NIA sources said the radicalisation efforts, which utilised classrooms and social platforms, promoted Khilafat ideology and martyrdom through jihad, with the ultimate aim of establishing an Islamic state by overthrowing the democratically-elected government.

Also Read: NIA raids 17 sites across 7 states in Bengaluru prison radicalisation case

This network’s activities culminated in the Coimbatore car bomb blast, where Jamesha Mubeen executed a vehicle-borne IED attack in front of an ancient temple, according to a senior NIA official. Moreover, the gang reportedly targetted youngsters, particularly those without parental care, attempting to recruit them under the pretext of teaching the Arabic language.

BJP slams DMK govt

“Just a cylinder blast, they (DMK) said. It turns out it was a full-blown ISIS-linked radicalisation and recruitment network operating under the nose of the DMK Govt, using classrooms as terror factories. Four more were arrested yesterday, eight in total, all linked to the Coimbatore suicide bombing in October 2022,” said BJP leader Annamalai.

Also Read: Bengal faces radicalisation, militancy challenges: Guv’s report to MHA on riots

Annamalai added, “While the NIA is working tirelessly to dismantle these terror cells, the DMK continues to downplay threats, brushing off suicide bombing incidents as mere accidents. When appeasement replaces accountability, national security pays the price. TN deserves better.”