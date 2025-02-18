New FIR lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia in Jaipur

The Jai Rajputana Sangh in Jaipur has filed a case against YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allabadia and other panelists on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Information Technology Act and other legal sections.

The Rajasthan police transferred the case to Mumbai’s Khar police, who are currently in charge of the investigation as the incident falls within their jurisdiction. An investigation by the Khar police and cyber crime units is ongoing.

Watch: 'The Family Man’ Praveen Kumar interview I 'Standup comedians are easy targets'

Third case against Allahbadia

This case is the third filed against Allahbadia, following FIRs filed by the cyber units of the Guwahati police and the Mumbai police respectively. Allahbadia received a summons to record his statement on February 24 by the Mumbai police in connection with his 'inappropriate' remarks about parents.

Forty-two people have been summoned with only two people recording their statements so far.

Statements by other panelists of India’s Got Latent

Apoorva Mukhija, a social media influencer known as That Rebel Kid, was one of the panelists of India’s Got Latent who was called in for questioning and had recorded her statement on February 12.

She clarified that the show was not scripted and added that she was not paid to be a panelist and everyone was encouraged to “talk and speak freely without any bar”. Further, she added that her comments made on the show were “natural”.

Also read: Beyond obscenity: Was Allahbadia row whipped up to hasten YouTube content regulation?

However, Mukhija and Samay Raina failed to show up at a video-call hearing of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on February 17.

Allahbadia moves SC

Meanwhile, Allahbadia’s lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former CJI DY Chandrachud, sought an urgent listing of the case in a top court. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took up the case and slammed Allahbadia on Tuesday (February 18).

Also read: SC protects Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest; says ‘something dirty in his mind’

The SC bench said, "Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him."

However, the court granted him interim protection from arrest, and restrained him from airing any more YouTube shows.

Beside granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also said no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show, "India's Got Latent".