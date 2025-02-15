'The Family Man’ Praveen Kumar interview I 'Standup comedians are easy targets'

In a candid interview with The Federal, stand-up comedian Praveen Kumar, who has earned the name for his family-friendly comedy with his famous ‘The Family Man’ show, shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving vulgar jokes. The debate was sparked by YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s inappropriate comments on Samay Raina’s show, "India’s Got Latent." The fallout from this incident, which included social media outrage, FIR filings, and even involvement from the National Commission for Women, raised questions about the limits of free speech and responsibility in comedy.

Praveen Kumar, known for his clean humor, weighed in on the situation with a nuanced perspective. He acknowledged the nature of the joke was vulgar but emphasised that it didn’t warrant the level of outrage that ensued. “If you ask me as a comedian, did I like the joke? No. Was it vulgar? Yes. And does it require this kind of outrage? Probably, yes. But I from the government? It need not have to reach police and all that,” Kumar explained.

Amplified controversy

The controversy surrounding the vulgar joke made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has sparked intense social media backlash, turning a small issue into a much larger one. Praveen Kumar believes the media and public reaction amplified the outrage. “If it was not that big, I wouldn’t know that this happened,” he remarked, pointing out how a minor incident gained undue attention.

Kumar also noted that once a comedian’s performance is shared online, it reaches a broader and more diverse audience. While live shows have a specific audience expecting certain content, releasing jokes on social media opens them up to wider scrutiny. "When you’re performing live, people know what to expect, but once it's online, it can be seen by people who might not appreciate dark humor," he explained.

Standup comics an easy target?

Despite the ongoing debate about strict guidelines for comedians, Kumar believes that nothing significant will change. “Stand-up comedians are an easy target,” he remarked, pointing out that there are far more pressing issues in society than getting offended by a joke. “There are more important things to talk about, which are important to our country rather than getting offended by a joke,” Kumar added.

The challenge of family-friendly comedy

Praveen Kumar’s decision to focus on family-friendly content came after a personal experience that led him to rethink his approach. In the early years of his career, Kumar made some “naughty” jokes. However, a turning point occurred when his mother attended one of his shows. “I was unable to deliver it properly because I was feeling awkward to deliver a naughty joke in front of my mom. That’s when I realized, okay, this is not for me,” he said.

Since 2015, Kumar has consciously avoided writing any vulgar or dirty jokes, focusing instead on material that families can enjoy together. Although the transition wasn’t easy at first, he now finds writing clean humor more natural. “By 2017 onwards, while writing itself, I’m not getting that thought,” Kumar shared. His audience, who bring their children and parents, know what to expect: wholesome, family-friendly comedy.

The importance of tasteful humour

Kumar emphasised that there is no right or wrong in stand-up comedy as long as the performer is comfortable and the humor is tasteful. He added that if the audience enjoys a particular type of humor, it should be respected, as long as it is done in a way that doesn't make the audience feel uncomfortable. “If you feel that this is going to be a little controversial or offensive, think twice before uploading it on social media,” he advised.

Praveen Kumar’s perspective on comedy, cancel culture, and responsibility provides valuable insights into navigating the modern comedy landscape. His approach underscores the importance of balancing freedom of expression with consideration for diverse audiences, especially in an era dominated by digital platforms.

