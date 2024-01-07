Netizens spar on X over Maldives minister’s Lakshadweep jibe at Modi

An allegedly derogatory tweet by a Maldivian minister over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and apparent attempt to promote it as a tourism destination has made Indian netizens go red. Modi recently inaugurated several development projects on the tiny archipelago and posted pictures of himself while snorkelling in the sea and relaxing on Lakshadweep’s stunning beaches. Those pictures went viral on social media and Lakshadweep was among the top trends on X, prompting some to suggest that it could easily compete against the Maldives. Minister’s unsavoury post However, that did not seem to go down very well with some Maldivians, including minister Mariyam Shiuna, who allegedly scoffed at Modi for the Lakshadweep visit in an X post that has now been deleted. Shiuna reportedly accused India of targeting the Maldives, saying it was nowhere near the Maldives in beach tourism, and encouraged tourists to visit Maldives instead. Some other Maldivian netizens joined in, posting derogatory and racist comments against Indians.

‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2024

Indians hit back The posts understandably irked Indians, and several celebrities and online influencers joined an online campaign calling for a boycott of the Maldives. One of them was former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who posted on X: “‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind.” Actor Akshay Kumar posted on X on Sunday, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.” “Dear Indians, Please listen to Maldivian ministers who desperately want Indians out. Cancel your travel plans (if any) for the Maldives as soon as possible. Why do you want to go to a country whose people hate you? Lakshadweep awaits you,” wrote social media influencer Sonam Mahajan. “Sunrise in #Lakshdweep India. You won’t see this in Maldives,” posted another social media influencer Baba Banaras.

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

Battle of beaches Lakshadweep, with an area of 32 sqkm, is India’s smallest Union Territory and comprises 36 islands. With its aquamarine waters, coral reefs, and water sports, Lakshadweep makes for a stunning destination for beach-loving and adventure tourists. Maldives, on the other hand, is world-renowned for its beaches and marine adventures. It is barely 70 nautical miles from Minicoy in Lakshadweep and has been India’s key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. However, India-Maldives ties have been strained ever since President Mohamed Muizzu took over as President in November 2023.

What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) January 7, 2024