‘Good Impression of Modi ji’, says Sushila Karki in race to lead Nepal Interim Govt

Former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, who is reportedly a forerunner for leading the country’s interim government alongside Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and former Electricity Board CEO Kulman Ghising, stated that she was on very good terms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her comments come days after violent Gen-Z protests led to the resignation of KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister.

‘Good impression of Modi ji’

“I have good relations with Indian leaders. I especially want to say, main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I greet Prime Minister Modi). I have a very good impression of Modi ji," Karki told CNN-News18.

Karki also said that Nepal shares strong ties with India, adding that there was a lot of love and respect for India in Nepal. “There is a lot of respect and love for India. India has helped Nepal a lot," she said.

Immediate priority

The former Chief Justice of Nepal, according to the CNN-News18 report, also said that the Gen-Z group that has been at the forefront of the agitation in Nepal has trusted her to lead the interim government, adding that the priority would be to do something for the youth who have lost their lives during the protest.

“The Gen-Z group led the recent movement in Nepal, and they trusted her to lead the government for a short period," said Karki.

“Our immediate focus will be something for the young people who died during the protest," she added as quoted by CNN-News18.

‘Nepal situation very tough’

As for the current situation in Nepal, Karki described it as “very tough”, adding that there have always been problems in Nepal in the past. Expressing her commitment to the development of the country, Karki said that there would be an effort to establish a “new beginning” for the country.

A PTI report stated that there has still been no decision taken about who among the former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising would be finalised by the protesting Gen Z group to lead an interim government.

The report further stated that on Thursday morning instead of Ghising, another name, Harka Sampang, mayor of Dharan Municipality, was being considered along with Karki and Shah.