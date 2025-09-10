Who is Sudan Gurung, the man who shook Nepal’s Oli government?

Nepal has been rocked by its worst unrest in decades, forcing KP Sharma Oli to resign as the prime minister as violent protests swept the country. The streets of Kathmandu and beyond turned into battlegrounds after the government banned 26 social media platforms, sparking mass anger among the youth.

The protests, led largely by students and young professionals, turned deadly within days. At least 21 people have been killed and over 300 injured in the violence. Domestic flights at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport were halted for 24 hours as smoke and clashes engulfed the capital.

Social media ban sparks anger

The government’s decision to block Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X on September 4 triggered the unrest. Lakhs of young Nepalis saw the move as an attack on their freedom, taking to the streets in defiance.

Demonstrators bypassed restrictions using VPNs, turning the very ban into fuel for resistance. What began as peaceful marches soon escalated into violent clashes, with protesters storming the Parliament complex. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas, and even live rounds.

Sudan Gurung’s rise

At the centre of the movement is Sudan Gurung, the 36-year-old president of Hami Nepal, a youth-led organisation. Once an event manager, Sudan’s life changed after the 2015 earthquake when he lost his child. Leaving behind party politics, he founded Hami Nepal, which became an NGO in 2020.

Sudan has since become a prominent voice of Nepal’s young generation, mobilising students and professionals against corruption, inequality, and the so-called “nepo kids” culture—the privilege of political elites’ children. His call to protest after the ban went viral, drawing thousands into the streets.

“The youth will not stay silent when our freedom is taken away. This is a fight for our future,” Sudan Gurung declared in one of his viral speeches.

Government collapse

As protests spread from Kathmandu to Pokhara, Butwal, Bharatpur, and Itahari, the political fallout was immediate. Nepal’s home minister resigned, followed by the agriculture and health ministers. Despite the government reversing the social media ban, protesters continued to demand PM Oli’s resignation.

Amid chaos and reports that he was preparing to flee the country, Oli stepped down. Army helicopters evacuated ministers from the capital, and curfew orders were imposed in sensitive areas as security forces cracked down.

A turning point for Nepal

What began as a spontaneous social media protest has now become a defining moment in Nepal’s political history. Sudan Gurung, once a party planner, has emerged as the face of Nepal’s Gen Z uprising, a movement that not only toppled a prime minister but also placed the country at a critical crossroads.

Nepal’s political future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: its young generation has found its voice, and it is too loud to ignore.

