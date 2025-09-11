Nepal protests: Troops patrol streets as normalcy returns

Nepalese troops on Wednesday (September 10) patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence "under the guise of agitation" as the Himalayan nation slowly returned to normalcy, a day after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

As the Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew until 6 am Thursday, sources said former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising were among the names being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead an interim government.

Meanwhile, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu resumed services from Wednesday evening, 24 hours after closing its operations due to violent protests.

In a notice, the TIA management asked the passengers concerned to contact their respective airline companies for re-confirmation (of their flights). It said all domestic and international flights, which had been suspended, are now cleared to operate.

Buddha Air announced that it will resume regular flight services from early Thursday.

The Nepal Army has asked the "foreign nationals, stranded due to the current difficult situation, to contact the nearest security post or security people for their rescue or any other help.” It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals.

During the day, the national capital wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home, a day after protesters set fire to the key government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior politicians. There were no reports of violence on Wednesday.

The army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, warned that any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly.

It said measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities "under the guise of agitation".

