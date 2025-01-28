Over call, Modi, Trump vow to work towards ‘trusted partnership’, global peace

In his first phone call to Donald Trump since he was sworn in as the new American President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 27) discussed a series of global issues including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine and deliberated on measures to boost bilateral cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, investment, energy and defence.

According to an official statement, Modi and Trump also vowed to work towards a "trusted" partnership between India and US and advance global peace and security.

The conversation between the two leaders comes amid concerns over Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants and hours after US law enforcement agencies conducted searches at several gurdwaras to look for illegal migrants, much to the chagrin of the Sikh community.

Committed to mutually beneficial partnership: Modi

The two leaders agreed to meet soon, it said.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term," Modi said on X.

"We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," he said.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders "reaffirmed" their commitment for a "mutually beneficial and trusted partnership".

"They discussed various facets of the wide-ranging bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and measures to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defence," it said.

Views on global issues

"The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together for promoting global peace, prosperity and security," the PMO said.

"The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date," it added.

It is not immediately known whether the issues of immigration and tariff figured in the talks.

Concerns over tariff, immigration rules

Like in many countries, there have been some concerns in India as well over the Trump administration's approach on immigration and tariff.

Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India too.

It is learnt that the phone call was initiated from the Indian side.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week that India is looking for "bolder, bigger and a more ambitious" relationship with the US and indicated its readiness to work with the Trump administration to address issues like illegal immigration and trade.

Ministerial-level meeting

The phone conversation between Modi and Trump came six days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Washington.

Jaishankar also attended the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in the American capital. The meeting was the Trump administration's first foreign policy engagement.

At a media briefing in Washington on January 22, Jaishankar said his meetings signalled that the Trump administration "prioritising" the bilateral relationship with India.

The external affairs minister also said that there was agreement between the two sides about the need to be bolder, bigger, and more ambitious about the bilateral relationship.

Asked about the Trump administration's policy on tariff and immigration, Jaiswal said on Friday that India is looking at addressing issues in a constructive manner.

"Our approach has always been to address issues in a constructive manner which is in keeping with the interests of both countries," he had said at his weekly media briefing last week.

"We remain in close communication with the US administration and would like to continue to work towards strengthening our economic partnership further," he said.

India is also keen to continue cooperation under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) that was launched during the tenure of the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies)