T. V. Paul interview: ‘Trump is likely to bring more challenges for India’

In his latest book, The Unfinished Quest: India's Search for Major Power Status from Nehru to Modi (Context/Westland), renowned Canadian political scientist T.V. Paul delves into India's decades-long pursuit of global recognition. Despite being the world's most populous nation and a rapidly growing economy, India remains on the periphery of the global elite. Paul raises critical questions: Why hasn't India, with its vast assets, fully joined the ranks of great powers? How do domestic challenges and geopolitical rivalries, particularly with China, shape this journey?

Paul, James McGill professor of International Relations in the department of Political Science at McGill University, argues that achieving major power status isn’t just about economic growth or military strength. It requires a combination of influence, ideas, and strategic alliances. India's democratic identity, while a strength, also presents unique challenges in its quest for global relevance.









The historical context

India’s journey as an independent nation began in 1947, just two years after the formation of the UN Security Council, which excluded India despite its significant contributions to World War II. Paul highlights how the Cold War era further complicated India’s aspirations. As a non-aligned country, India was often viewed as a spoiler by Western powers, who equated it with Pakistan, undermining its global standing.

The liberalisation of India’s economy in 1991 marked a turning point, with GDP growth rates climbing steadily. Today, India is the world’s fifth-largest economy and is poised to become the fourth. However, Paul underlines that economic growth alone isn’t enough. India must address its domestic challenges, including inequality, education, and healthcare, to solidify its global position.

Geopolitical challenges

One of the biggest hurdles in India’s quest for global power is its relationship with China. Paul notes that China’s aggressive strategies, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have created big challenges for India in its own neighbourhood. While India has made some diplomatic strides, such as joining the Quad and the G20, it lacks a comprehensive counter to China’s economic and geopolitical manoeuvres.

Paul also discusses India’s strategic autonomy, which complicates its alliances with global powers like the United States. While the 2005 nuclear accord marked a significant step in U.S.-India relations, India’s reluctance to fully align with any major power limits its influence.

Domestic hurdles

India’s domestic challenges are equally critical. Paul points out that despite its demographic dividend, India has failed to capitalise on its youthful population. Issues like brain drain, low human development indices, and inadequate investment in education and healthcare hinder its progress.

The political leadership, while ambitious, often prioritises short-term gains over long-term development. Paul argues that Indian cities need to become more livable, and its rural infrastructure requires major improvement. Without addressing these issues, India’s rise as a global power will remain incomplete.

The road ahead

Paul remains optimistic about India’s potential but stresses the need for a comprehensive strategy. He believes that India’s role in global governance is indispensable, especially in addressing issues like climate change. However, India must also focus on inclusive economic development and leverage its soft power, rooted in its democratic and secular identity.

As India navigates a complex international order, its ability to balance domestic challenges with global ambitions will determine its success. The quest for major power status is far from over, but with the right policies and vision, India can achieve its rightful place on the world stage.

