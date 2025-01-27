Sikhs fume as US officials raid gurdwaras in search of illegal migrants

US enforcement officials on Sunday (January 26) inspected gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey for possible illegal immigrants, triggering a sharp reaction from some Sikh groups which say such action violates their faith.

Officials from the department of homeland security are said to have made the visits amid speculation that Sikh separatists or illegal and undocumented immigrants may take sanctuary in the gurdwaras.

New US order

After Donald Trump became the US president, Benjamine Huffman, acting secretary of the department of homeland security, rescinded an earlier guideline asking officials to stay away from “sensitive” places such as gurdwaras and churches.

The earlier directive particularly affected the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agencies.

Free hand to officers

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens – including murders and rapists – who have illegally come into our country,” the department of homeland security said.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement,” a spokesperson said.

Sikh outfits protest

That statement drew a prompt response from Sikh organisations.

The Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDF) expressed grave concern.

"This troubling shift in policy comes in tandem with community reports of DHS agents visiting gurdwaras in the New York and New Jersey areas just days after the directive was issued," SALDF said.

Sikhs defend gurdwaras

“We are deeply alarmed by the … decision to eliminate protections for sensitive areas and then target places of worship like gurdwaras,” said Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of SALDEF.

Gill said gurdwaras were not just places of worship but they were vital community centres that provide support, nourishment, and spiritual solace to Sikhs and the broader community.

"Targetting these spaces for enforcement actions threatens the sanctity of our faith and sends a chilling message to immigrant communities nationwide,” Gill said.

Sikh Coalition

Sikh Coalition said the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the DHS policy opened the door to ICE agents to conduct surveillance, investigations, arrests, and raids at gurdwaras.

“The idea that our gurdwaras could be subject to government surveillance and raids by armed law enforcement with or without warrants is unacceptable to the Sikh faith tradition,” it said.

“It will burden religious exercise by limiting the ability of Sikhs to gather and associate with one another in accordance with our faith. It also harkens to dark periods in our collective memory when governments interfered in the ability of Sikhs to practice our faith freely – with deadly consequences,” it said.