How India’s ‘Operation Brahma’ is aiding earthquake-hit Myanmar

As Myanmar grapples with devastation and deaths brought about by a massive earthquake, India has launched a multi-agency relief mission under ‘Operation Brahma’ to send aid to the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that India was the first responder to the calamity in Myanmar.

"Brahma is the god of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand to the government of Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in the wake of the devastation, this particular name of the operation has a special resonance, a special meaning," he told reporters referring to the 'Operation Brahma' name of the mission.

Over 1,600 people have been killed in the deadly earthquake that jolted Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday (March 28).

Also read: Myanmar earthquake: Beleaguered junta smells ceasefire opportunity



Rescue, medical teams sent

Jaiswal on Saturday (March 29) said that, so far, five Indian relief flights have landed in Myanmar.

This includes two C-17 aircraft with a 118-member Indian Army field hospital unit including women and childcare services to provide first aid and emergency medical services to those injured in the calamity, along with 60 tonnes of relief material.

On Saturday, hours after New Delhi delivered 15 tonnes of essential relief materials to Yangon in a military transport aircraft, two C130J planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed in Nay-Pyi-Taw, carrying a total of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and some more aid. The NDRF team is equipped with specialist search and rescue tools like concrete cutters, drill machines and canine squads.

The relief supplies include tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said.

"#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X after India dispatched the first consignments of relief supplies.

Also read: Myanmar earthquake kills over 1,000 in worst disaster in a century



The relief materials were handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Indian envoy to Myanmar Abhay Thakur.

India deployed the NDRF abroad on two previous occasions -- during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Turkiye quake.

Two naval ships en route to Yangon

The total aid sent by air sorties and naval ships amounts to 137 tonnes, sources said, adding that more supplies will be sent in accordance with the requirement.

Jaiswal on Saturday said that two naval ships – INS Satpura and INS Savitri – carrying aid were headed towards Myanmar and two more will be sent soon. The first ship, carrying 10 tonnes of relief materials, set sail early on Saturday while the second ship left in the afternoon that day. They are likely to dock at Yangon by March 31. Two more ships at Sri Vijaya Puram will be sent in the following days.

India stands in solidarity: PM Modi

In a reflection of New Delhi's strong commitment to extend help, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and said India stands in solidarity with the people of that country.

Also read: Earthquakes don't kill, weak buildings do



"Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," the prime minister said on X after his phone conversation with the senior military general.

"Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma," he said.

Death and destruction

The powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other infrastructures.

Myanmar's military-led government said on Saturday that the death toll has climbed to 1,644. The number of injured is 3,408, while 139 people are missing after the quake.

Also read: Bangkok quake: Mild tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal



Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, is leading the USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team.

The team has also taken along rescue dogs for the collapsed structure search and rescue operation being undertaken in accordance with the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) norms, an official said.

India shares a 1,643-kilometre border with Myanmar on the eastern side.