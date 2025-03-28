The Federal
Bangkok quake: Mild tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal
Rescuers carry an injured from the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday | AP/PTI

Bangkok quake: Mild tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal

Agencies
28 March 2025 2:01 PM IST

Kolkata/Imphal, Mar 28 (PTI) Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok.

The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa.

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said. PTI

