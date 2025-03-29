Earthquakes don't kill, weak buildings do

Flattened homes and scattered debris now stand where once there were thriving communities. Around them, frightened children huddle, wary of the next aftershock. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar’s Mandalay region, and the latest reports say at least 150 people were killed.

Strong tremors were also felt in neighbouring Thailand. Myanmar and Thailand have declared national emergencies and Myanmar is appealing for international assistance. Reports paint a picture of overcrowded hospitals filled with survivors who have sustained head injuries and broken limbs. It may take days for the full extent of the devastation to emerge. Buildings in neighbouring Thailand have reportedly been damaged, adding to the destruction.

'Nothing is the same again'

Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder with local volunteers and communities in earthquake zones across India, China, Iran, Japan, Afghanistan, Haiti, Turkey, and Indonesia, I have witnessed both the unique devastation of each quake and the universal human solidarity that follows.

Powerful earthquakes reconfigure lives and landscapes — nothing is ever the same again.

Here, I share a few hard-learned lessons from the rubble.

1. Preparedness and caution can save lives.

“Aftershocks finished the task that the main earthquake started,” a mother in Haiti told me in 2010. The 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the Caribbean nation was followed by over 50 aftershocks in just two weeks. These secondary aftershocks can turn already fragile and half-damaged structures into death traps. Predictions about aftershocks are nearly impossible, but preparedness and caution can save lives.

2. Support, don't replace, local responders

Local volunteers are always the first responders, sometimes the only responders for days. In the immediate aftermath, when every second counts, it is often these community heroes who pull survivors from debris with their bare hands. They are the backbone of relief efforts, real and often invisible heroes.

Aid from outside should complement, not compete with local efforts or replace local volunteers. In Nepal after the 2015 earthquake, my colleagues from Plan International reminded me that the mega earthquake was too vast for Nepal to handle alone. “Universal solidarity is key,” they said. External aid must respect and strengthen local efforts and not overshadow them.

3. Life-saving aid is vital — but so are emotional care and invisible needs.

Food, water, and medical supplies can mean the difference between life and death. Cash assistance in a crisis is life-saving as it provides dignity, flexibility, and choice for the affected people, especially women, to meet their basic needs. But all needs are not visible, such as matters of the mind.

The mental toll of an earthquake is profound and long-lasting. In Iran (2003) and Japan (2024), I saw firsthand how aftershocks stretched people’s ability to cope. In India, following the Gujarat earthquake (2001), children told me they were too scared to sleep. Mothers later recounted how their children woke up screaming from nightmares. We must provide mental health support to children and families in the wake of emergencies.

4. Protect the most vulnerable: children first.

Earthquakes impact everyone, but not equally. Children, the elderly, women, and people with disabilities face greater risks. Separated children are especially vulnerable. In some contexts, girls are at an even higher risk due to social and cultural vulnerabilities, which disasters amplify.

Imagine children cut off in remote villages, children orphaned by earthquakes lost or wandering amidst ruins, girls at risk of trafficking and abuse. Engaging young people and giving adolescent girls a voice in decision-making can transform relief efforts. Plan International prioritises all children, especially girls, in disasters because emergencies amplify their pre-existing vulnerabilities, making them easy targets for exploitation.

Big toll on children

Paola Belotti, my colleague, based on her expertise on child protection in humanitarian settings and direct experience in other earthquake settings, says, “earthquakes expose children to immense risks — separation from family, homelessness, and vulnerability to violence”. She warns that if schools collapse, children lose more than education; they lose safety, routine, and hope”.

“Opening learning spaces and safe spaces is not just important; it’s urgent”. These places provide protection, emotional support, and a sense of normalcy in a shattered world.

5.Decoding a myth about earthquakes - earthquakes don't kill, weak buildings do

A common myth is that earthquakes kill people. In reality, poorly constructed buildings cause deaths. If you are in a country with strict building codes and resilient infrastructure, you have a far better chance of survival.

Take the 2014 San Francisco earthquake (6.1 magnitude): roads were damaged, people were injured, but there were no immediate deaths. Compare that to Haiti in 2010 (7.0 magnitude), where 220,000 people perished. Or Pakistan in 2005, where 16,000 children died when schools collapsed. The difference? Building standards. Safer structures mean fewer deaths, less suffering.

Strong buildings, different storey

I still recall the wreckage in Nepal, the fear in children’s eyes, the centuries-old buildings reduced to dust. Yet, life goes on in places with strong buildings and disaster preparedness. The difference is not in the magnitude of the quake but in the choices we make before the ground shakes.

Humanitarian efforts must uphold the dignity of survivors and adhere to good and humane practices such as the 'Sphere' humanitarian minimum standards. Protecting children, tackling gender-based violence, and ensuring the safety of adolescent girls are not optional—they are essential.

In my years of working in disaster zones, I have met some of the most resilient, selfless relief workers. They remind me that investing in communities before a disaster strengthens resilience and readiness. This is how we break the cycle of vulnerability and destruction.

Life-long scars

Aid efforts should continue long after the news cameras leave. Humanitarian work is an act of compassion and solidarity. In a globalised world, everyone can make a difference—by sharing messages of support, donating, and advocating for children and girls in emergencies.

Monster earthquakes leave lasting scars on both landscapes and hearts. There are always thousands of urgent tasks. But if we must start somewhere, let it be with the children—they need us the most.

Every earthquake multiplies the suffering of the vulnerable. But if we act with compassion and foresight, we can ensure that fewer lives are lost the next time the earth trembles.

