MPs term 17th Lok Sabha as 'historic'; Article 370, triple talaq, Ram temple highlights

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Several members of the 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday hailed the tenure as "historic" and recalled Article 370, triple talaq, Ram temple and the new Parliament building as the highlights.

Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai North Central MP, said, "I feel blessed to be an MP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era. We can see things happening the way it was never before. The impact on social reforms, economic reforms and reforms with which we can take the farmers, youth and women forward. As many as 25 crore people have come above poverty line, which is the biggest achievement." Asked what was the highlight when it comes to legislative business, she said, "Article 370 was abrogated. It was connected more with our hearts. Kashmir has suffered many years of bad politics of Congress. Triple talaq bill was about equality for women, that is what we are looking for." "The past five years have been very good. Of course, travel was disrupted in between during COVID but still we managed and the session went on. It was very very successful. I was part of two Lok Sabhas - 16th and 17th. I met so many people and intellectuals... became friends beyond party lines and got to learn a lot. I liked being here," Mathura MP Hema Malini said.

Asked whether she will contest the forthcoming polls, Malini said, "If the party gives me a chance, I am ready... We are all confident about the third term of the BJP government." Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule said the roles of being members of treasury or opposition benches are limited to the House and all MPs are good friends. "We are not only treasury and opposition members but we are also good friends," Patel said, as she walked with Union Minister of State and Apna Dal (Sonelal) MP Anupriya Patel out of the Lok Sabha on the last day of the session.

"Politics and ideologies are on one side and friendships are above that. This is what democracy is," Sule said while Patel echoed her views. Asked about her experience, Sule said, "It was great. There were happy and sad moments. But we all will continue to serve the country wherever we are." On the bill to provide reservation to women, she said, "The bill was passed but no date for implementation has been given... it was a jumla." Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from Noida, said the 17th Lok Sabha entered a new building with a new vision.

"There was a resolve to bring India in the category of developed nations from being a developing country. The PM has been the 'Arjun' of the rath of development," he said.

Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP MP from Bihta in Bihar, said the 17th Lok Sabha did exceptional work.

"Its results will be seen in the form of a massive majority for the BJP in the upcoming elections. Triple talaq, Article 370 and Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain the highlights," he said.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said it was a historic Lok Sabha.

"We saw 'Bhartiya Dand Sanhita' becoming 'Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita... We will become the third largest economy within next two years. The only painful thing for us was that entire session was washed out twice due to uproar... It was painful for people like us who came to Lok Sabha with faith. But we also saw that there were few bills where we got support from non-NDA members," he said.

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj said it was a matter of pride for him to be a part of the House.

"There were many different experiences. When I came to the House and delivered my first speech, I was asked how I feel as a young MP. I said I feel like a new student in a new school. Some students are good at studies, some are not. The opposition and the treasury benches sit on different sides. We learn something new everyday from the way exchanges takes place and matters of national interest are raised," he said.

North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans said despite two years of this Lok Sabha's term being affected by COVID, all necessary bills were passed.

"I am fortunate to be a part of this Lok Sabha. I heard two presidents and made new friends with MPs. I had never thought I would get so much love. I am an artist, not politician," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)