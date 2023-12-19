MPs’ suspension: Opposition members hold mock House proceedings as part of protest

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Opposition members on Tuesday held protest at the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building over the suspension of MPs and held mock House proceedings.

Several opposition members, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, gathered to protest the suspension of as many as 92 MPs since December 14, raising slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah and seeking his response on the Parliament security breach.

Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress mimicked the presiding officers in an impromptu skit depicting the proceedings of the House. PTI

