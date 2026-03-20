Mohan Bhagwat says India can help end global conflicts amid West Asia crisis

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict that has disrupted the global energy trade, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday (March 20) said that there are assertions from the international community that only India was capable of ending the wars, as it is in the nature of the country.

On India’s role in global conflicts

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat further stated that it was India's responsibility to restore balance in the stumbling world by giving it the foundation of dharma.

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"People of India follow the law of humanity, but the rest of the world follows the law of the jungle. It is our job to restore balance in the stumbling world by giving it the foundation of dharma," he added.

Calls for Dharma-based balance

He also said that selfish interests and the desire for dominance were the root cause of conflicts in the world, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.

Elaborating further, Bhagwat further stated that for 2,000 years the world has experimented with various ideas to resolve conflicts with little success.

‘A shift from conflict to harmony’

The RSS chief was speaking at the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Vidarbha prant office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nagpur.

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Calling for a shift from conflict to harmony and cooperation, the RSS chief said that India's ancient wisdom teaches that "all are connected and one".

He further noted that even modern science is gradually moving towards this understanding.

‘Dharma not confined to scriptures’

The RSS chief noted that selfish interests and the desire for dominance were the root cause of conflicts in the world, and said lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.

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Bhagwat said dharma cannot remain confined to scriptures, but must be reflected in one's conduct.

Discipline and adherence to moral values require sustained practice and often involve personal hardship, he said.

While India believes in humanity, others believe in the struggle for existence and survival of the fittest, he said, reiterating that the world needs harmony, not conflict.

(With agency inputs)