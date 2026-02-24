Mohan Bhagwat bats for nationwide UCC, says it's 'essential for unifying society'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is pushing for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, modelled after the one in Uttarakhand, terming it essential for "unifying society".

At a former servicemen's event on Monday (February 23) evening to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat said, “It would be a very good thing if the UCC is implemented… It would be good if it happened across the country. I believe it should be implemented in this way (like in Uttarakhand).”

Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27 last year.

Unifier

Terming the UCC essential for unifying society, the RSS chief said that after the draft proposal for Uttarakhand was put up for public discussions, it drew suggestions from 3 lakh people, which were all looked into.

Asked about the UGC regulations aimed to curb caste-based discrimination at higher educational institutions, which have been stayed by the Supreme Court, Bhagwat refused to comment, saying the matter is currently before the top court.

Safeguarding freedom

Addressing the event attended by veterans and serving officers from the military and paramilitary forces, the RSS chief said that while the country is independent, defence forces will always be needed to safeguard the freedom. He said the Sangh was established without any external resources and, despite facing severe sanctions twice, it continued to progress on the strength of the society's self-confidence.

Bhagwat also urged the former servicemen to attend Sangh camps and programmes to observe the dedicated work of the volunteers and to engage in service activities as per their interests and capabilities.

(With agency inputs)