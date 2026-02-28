To know RSS, one has to experience it from within, says chief Bhagwat

Kurukshetra, Feb 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said culture, values, morality and righteous conduct formed the core foundation of the Sangh, and to understand it, one must experience it from within.

Addressing a gathering of educationists, retired administrative officers and judges at the auditorium of the Kurukshetra University, Bhagwat also said that a harmonious blend of moral values, disciplined conduct, cultural grounding and committed effort was essential to build a healthy and strong society.

The event was organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In his speech, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of “Kutumb Prabodhan” (family awakening), stressing that families must nurture a culture of meaningful dialogue, according to a press statement issued by the RSS.

"Homes should foster heart-to-heart communication where children learn the difference between right and wrong," Bhagwat said.

He added that sermons alone were insufficient, as only a nurturing and value-oriented atmosphere can prevent individuals from going astray.

While many stand together in times of prosperity, it is during adversity that the strength of family and societal values is tested, he said.

“If someone fails or falls into bad company, it is the responsibility of the family and society to guide and support them. Creating a value-based environment is the need of the hour, as it shapes responsible and sensitive individuals of strong character,” Bhagwat said.

Speaking about the RSS, Bhagwat said the Sangh cannot be understood merely through external observations or prevailing narratives.

“To understand the Sangh, one must experience it from within,” he said, claiming that its style of functioning was unique.

Eminent personalities from across the world visit the Sangh to understand its organisational framework, and often seek guidance to replicate similar youth-oriented structures in their own countries, Bhagwat said.

“Our volunteers are active in diverse fields, from arts and sports to social and public life, yet character-building remains the organisation's core mission,” Bhagwat said.

He also stressed that the RSS did not emerge out of competition or reaction, but commitment to national reconstruction.

Bhagwat also paid a special tribute to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, calling him a born patriot whose early life reflected great national pride and commitment.

“Hedgewar believed that political freedom alone was insufficient without social organisation and character development. After years of experiments, he evolved a unique working methodology that led to the establishment of the RSS (in 1925),” Bhagwat said.

To mark the occasion, an exhibition was organised depicting the 100-year journey of the RSS, along with displays by affiliated organisations and 'Swadeshi' product stalls. PTI

