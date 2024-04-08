Modi will win, say supporters holding rallies in 16 cities in US

Hundreds of supporters of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held rallies across 16 cities in the United States, voicing confidence that Narendra Modi will again win elections with more than 400 parliamentary seats.

The Overseas Friends of BJP USA organized the “Modi ka Parivar March” rallies on Sunday near various prominent locations, including the Lincoln Memorial in Washington and the Golden Bridge on the East Coast.

Modi backers

“Members of the Indian American community representing various states of India, Kashmir to Kerala and Maharashtra to the east came out in all colours to march … at iconic places in over 16 cities in America,” said Adapa Prasad, who heads the organising group.

The march showcased respect and solidarity for Modi's leadership, said Sachindra Nath from San Francisco.

Modi’s appeal

The participants were drawn from all age groups and gathered to express their unwavering support for Modi and his vision for India, said a media statement.

“The event served as a powerful statement of the Indian diaspora's commitment to India's progress and its support for the policies and direction under the current government,” the statement said.

“The enthusiastic participation of such a diverse age group underscored the wide-reaching appeal and impact of Modiji's governance and his vision for an inclusive, developed, and prosperous India,” Nath said.