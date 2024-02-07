Modi resumes attack on Congress, calls it 'outdated'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the Opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress party has "outsourced" its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall.

"The Congress' thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies," he said.

Two days back, the Prime Minister had attached the Congress in his Lok Sabha address as well.

Bharat Ratna for Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar was honoured with the Bharat Ratna only when a government with BJP support was formed at Centre, said Modi. Abmedkar had been given the award posthumously, in 1990.



Slamming the Congress over its governance, Modi said the Indian economy was in 'Fragile-Five' during Congress rule. "In our 10 years, India is among the top 5 economies of the world," he said.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not a slogan, but 'Modi's Guarantee', said the Prime Minister. "I was born in Independent India, my views are independent, my dreams are also independent," he added.

In his regime, the number of PSUs has increased, and their profits have risen to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, Modi said.



