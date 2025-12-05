Modi-Putin meet: Top quotes from joint press conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 5) stated that the India-Russia friendship would enable both countries to face global challenges in the future.

Modi made these remarks in New Delhi in a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Putin said both India and Russia were moving towards the use of national currencies for bilateral payment settlements.

Modi said that amid global challenges, India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star.

Here are the top quotes from Modi-Putin joint press conference.

What Modi said

"India and Russia are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union."

"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star."

"To increase economic cooperation between India and Russia is our priority, and for this, we have agreed on an economic cooperation program till 2030."

"India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future..."

"India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on the Crocus City Hall, the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength. India and Russia have close cooperation in the UN, G20, BRICS, SCO, and other forums. We will continue our dialogue and cooperation in all these forums."

"This year in October, millions of devotees received the blessings of Lord Buddha's sacred relics at the International Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia. I'm pleased that we will soon be launching a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day Group Tourist Visa for Russian citizens."

"I am confident that in the years to come, our friendship will give us the strength to meet global challenges, and that this trust will further enrich our shared future..."

What Putin said

"Our countries are gradually moving towards the use of national currencies for payment settlements. The share is 96 per cent already in commercial payments."

"We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy."

"Last year, our bilateral trade turnover grew by 12 per cent, setting another record according to different data. This number may look different, but it is generally around 64 billion US dollars. Currently, we are forecasting that the results of this year will remain at the same impressive level. At the same time, as I perceive it, we are up to the task of getting this number to the level of $100 billion. The Prime Minister gave us a whole list of challenges that deserve the most attentive focus of our government. We will do that. The growth of Russian Indian commercial links would be helped by the creation of a free trade zone between Indian and the Eurasian Economic Union. We are already conducting work on the corresponding agreement."

"We are also working on a project to build the largest Indian nuclear plant. Three out of six reactors have already been connected to the energy network.”

"We are working with our Indian partners to build new international transport routes, including the project to create North-South transport from Russia or Belarus to the Indian Ocean coast."

"Russia and India are conducting independent and self-sufficient foreign policy with like-minded countries in BRICS, SCO and other countries of the global majority. We are defending the main principle of the law enshrined in the UN."

"Our country, for the last half a century, has been helping to arm and modernise the Indian Army, including the Air Defence Forces, aviation, and the Navy. In general, we are undoubtedly satisfied with the results of the negotiation we just had. I can express my confidence that the current visit and the agreements reached will help further deepen the Russian-Indian strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and the people, the peoples of India and Russia."



