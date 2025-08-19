PM Modi meets Chinese FM Wang Yi ahead of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ( August 19) met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasising that constructive ties between India and China will boost regional and global peace.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said that he was looking forward to his next meeting with Wang Yi at the SCO Summit in China.

“Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities,” stated Modi.

Looking forward to SCO summit

“I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” he added.

The meeting comes at a time when the ties between the US and India have turned frosty with US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, which, combined with the earlier 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, has pushed the total US tariff rate on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Positive trajectory in bilateral ties

The meeting comes a day after Wang Yi, a member of the Communist Party's Political Bureau, in an apparent dig at the US, described the rapidly changing international situation where "unilateral bullying practices are rampant" and free trade faces severe challenges.

Wang acknowledged that China-India relations were showing positive trends toward cooperation. Without directly mentioning the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and subsequent four-year military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Wang emphasised that both nations should learn from past experiences as they mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Strategic partnership

The Chinese Foreign Minister advocated for correcting strategic perceptions, suggesting both countries should view each other as partners rather than rivals or threats. He outlined principles of exploring coexistence through mutual respect, trust, common development, and win-win cooperation between major neighbouring nations.

Wang expressed China's willingness to uphold principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness while working with India and other neighbours to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous regional environment. He emphasised maintaining confidence, removing barriers, expanding cooperation, and consolidating improved bilateral momentum.

Wang suggested that the revitalisation of both eastern civilisations could be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world.