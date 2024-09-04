Modi in Brunei: Talks focus on freedom of navigation, boosting defence ties

India and Brunei have committed themselves to respecting freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with international law, said a joint statement in Bandar Seri Begawan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday (September 4) also expressed deep appreciation to Brunei Darussalam for continuing to host Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Telemetry Tracking and Telecommand (TTC) Station that has helped India’s ongoing efforts in the space sector, the statement said.

Defence, maritime security

Prime Minister Modi and the Brunei Sultan also discussed enhancing defence and maritime cooperation through joint exercises, it said.

“Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982,” it said.

People-to-people ties

During the bilateral meeting, Modi and Sultan Bolkiah discussed wide-ranging topics and spoke about further expanding trade ties, commercial links, and people-to-people exchanges.

Before departing for Singapore, Modi described his Brunei visit as “productive” and said it ushers in a “new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties” contributing to a better planet.

First bilateral visit by an Indian PM

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, held bilateral talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah discussing defence, trade, and energy among other topics, along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Brunei elevated the bilateral ties to “Enhanced Partnership.”

(With agency inputs)