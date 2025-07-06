Modi in Brazil after pledges to ramp up bilateral trade, ties with Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rio de Janeiro late on Saturday (July 5) on a four-day visit, during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit. The prime minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Galeao International Airport on Saturday evening (local time). This is the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. BRICS Summit “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasília, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit,” Modi posted on X. “Committed to BRICS partnership! PM @narendramodi lands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post. Upon his arrival at the hotel, he was greeted by the chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” from members of the Indian community, with whom he also interacted briefly.

Also read: What is Sohari leaf on which PM Modi had dinner in Trinidad and Tobago? First bilateral visit in 6 decades He was welcomed with music and cultural performances. Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7, followed by a state visit, for which he will travel to Brasilia. It will be the first bilateral visit to the country by an Indian prime minister in nearly six decades. BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been expanded with five additional members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi will meet several world leaders.

Wide-ranging talks in Argentina The prime minister arrived in Brazil from Argentina, where he held wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei and agreed to diversify two-way trade and ramp up cooperation in defence, critical minerals, pharmaceutical, energy and mining sectors. Before he left Argentina, on Saturday, the chief of the local administration, in a special gesture, presented Modi with the key to the city of Buenos Aires. “Honoured to receive the Key to the City of Buenos Aires from Mr. Jorge Macri, Chief of the City Government of Buenos Aires,” the prime minister said in an X post.

Also read: Who is 'Bihar ki Beti' Kamla Persad, Trinidad and Tobago's first woman PM? Tribute to Tagore During the day, Modi also paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore in Buenos Aires. “In Buenos Aires, I paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Gurudev visited Argentina in 1924, and this visit left a lasting impact on many people, especially educators and students,” the prime minister said in an X post. “In India, we take pride in Gurudev’s contributions to our nation’s history and culture. His emphasis on education and the pursuit of knowledge is particularly inspiring,” he said.

Talks with President Milei Earlier in the day, Modi laid a wreath at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, regarded as a national hero in Argentina. Previously, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Argentine President Javier Milei. He thanked President Milei for extending strong support to India following the Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Argentina’s solidarity during this difficult period. “We are marking 75 years of India-Argentina diplomatic relations and 5 years since we elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. We have covered significant ground in our bilateral relations, but we agree that the journey ahead is even more promising,” Modi posted on X after the talks.

Also read: For New India, even sky is not the limit: PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago Focus on critical minerals sector The prime minister said there is immense scope to enhance India-Argentina cooperation in areas like pharmaceuticals and sports as well. During his conversation with the Argentine president, Prime Minister Modi said India and Argentina are natural partners and both sides should use this to take the cooperation to “greater heights”, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Periasamy Kumaran said at a media briefing. The resolve by the two sides to expand cooperation in the critical minerals sector assumes significance as India has been looking at steady supply of rare earth minerals to minimise dependence on China.

Minerals, energy Argentina’s rich reserves of critical minerals, including lithium, copper and rare earth elements, align with India’s need for secure and sustainable resources to drive its clean energy transition and industrial growth, Kumaran said. Modi and Milei also deliberated on boosting bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. “The prime minister underlined India’s growing energy and industrial needs and emphasised that Argentina could serve as a reliable partner in supporting India’s developmental journey,” Kumaran said. With the world’s second-largest shale gas and fourth-largest shale oil reserves, along with substantial conventional oil and gas deposits, Argentina holds strong potential to become an important energy partner for India, he said. Also read: PM Modi to Ghana Parliament: Strong India will contribute to more stable world Kumaran said the two leaders focused on expanding cooperation in areas of defence and security, infrastructure, mining and mineral resources, agriculture, green energy, communication technologies, digital innovation, education and people to people linkages. Need to enhance market access Modi and Milei also emphasised the need to enhance market access for each other's agricultural and dairy products. To take this forward, they directed their teams to convene a joint working group on agriculture at the earliest, Kumaran said. “Both leaders also expressed interest in enhancing collaboration in the defence sector, where they felt that they can leverage their respective experiences and capabilities to increase cooperation and contribute to mutual strategic interests,” he said.

