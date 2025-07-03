Modi gets Ghana’s top honour; says India co-traveller in its growth journey

India and Ghana have elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirming that New Delhi is a co-traveller in the African nation’s development journey. Modi — who was conferred with “The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana”, the country’s national honour, for his “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership” — made the remarks on Wednesday (July 2) after holding wide-ranging talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. In his media statement, Prime Minister Modi said both sides have set a target of doubling the two-way trade in the next five years and that India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana’s development journey. Award for PM Modi received the award from President Mahama. “Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’,” the prime minister said in an X post. In his acceptance speech, Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him. “I humbly accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians,” he said, dedicating it to the aspirations and bright future of the youth of the two countries, their rich cultural traditions and diversity, and the historical ties between Ghana and India. “This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner,” he said in an X post. Thanking the people and government of Ghana for the special gesture, the prime minister said the award “further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties”.

I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana.This… pic.twitter.com/coqwU04RZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025

Received by president The delegation-level meeting between the two leaders took place hours after Modi arrived in this capital city of the West African country on the first leg of his five-nation tour. In a special gesture, the prime minister was received at the airport by President Mahama. It is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades. Following the Modi-Mahama talks, the two sides inked four pacts that will provide for cooperation in several areas including culture and traditional medicine. “Today, the president and I have decided to elevate our bilateral partnership to a Comprehensive Partnership,” Modi said, adding, “India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana’s journey of nation-building.” Upswing in trade relations The prime minister also highlighted the upswing in trade relations between the two countries. “Indian companies have invested nearly two billion dollars in about 900 projects. Today, we have set a target to double our mutual trade in the next five years,” he said. “In the field of FinTech, India is ready to share its experience of UPI digital payments with Ghana,” he noted. The prime minister also said that Indian companies will cooperate in the exploration and mining of critical minerals. Also read: PM Modi begins 5-nation tour, his longest in a decade; check itinerary On terrorism The prime minister said both sides were unanimous that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and that it was decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in countering the menace. “We are unanimous that terrorism is the enemy of humanity. We thank Ghana for its cooperation in our fight against terrorism,” Modi said. “In this context, we have decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism,” he said. In the field of defence and security, we will move forward with the mantra of “security through solidarity”, he added.

The talks with President John Dramani Mahama were extremely fruitful. We have elevated our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership, which will be beneficial for the people of our nations. We discussed ways to improve trade and economic linkages. Cooperation in FinTech, skill… pic.twitter.com/2CvQjtMEwN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2025