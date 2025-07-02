PM Modi begins 5-nation tour, his longest in a decade; check itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is beginning a five-nation tour today (June 2), his longest foreign trip in nearly a decade which will see him visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

During the eight-day tour, the prime minister will participate in the crucial BRICS Summit in Brazil and expand India's ties with several key nations of the Global South.

PM Modi's last eight-day trip was to six nations in July 2015 when he visited Russia and five Central Asian countries.

Ghana

Modi will begin his trip by visiting Ghana on July 2 and 3. This will be the prime minister's first-ever to the West African nation.

No Indian prime minister has visited Ghana for nearly three decades. Modi is also set to address Ghana’s Parliament. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed.

Ghana is one of West Africa’s fastest-growing economies. India is the largest destination for Ghanaian exports, with gold accounting for more than 70 per cent of India’s imports from Ghana.

John Mahama, who was elected President of Ghana in January, visited India in 2015 for the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Prime Minister Modi will meet with President Mahama to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration.

Trinidad and Tobago

From Ghana, Modi will then head to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3. It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since 1999.

Modi is visiting the country after an invitation from Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Both Persad-Bissessar and President Christine Carla Kangaloo are of Indian-origin.

Nearly half the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean is settled in Trinidad and Tobago. Modi’s visit comes on the 180th anniversary of Indian immigrants arriving to Trinidad and Tobago.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with the President and the Prime Minister on pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, agriculture, disaster resilience, education and culture

Last year, Trinidad and Tobago adopted India’s flagship UPI platform. The PM is also expected to address a joint session of the island nation's parliament.

The visit of the prime minister to Trinidad and Tobago will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA said.

Argentina

Modi will then fly to Argentina on July 4 where he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including food, defence, digital technology, telemedicine, infrastructure, mining, technology, science, green and renewable energy.

India is one of Argentina’s largest trading partners and exports petroleum oils, agro chemicals, yarn-fabric-madeups, organic chemicals, bulk drugs and two-wheelers.

It imports vegetable oils (soybean and sunflower), finished leather, cereals, residual chemicals and allied products and pulses from Argentina.

"The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," the MEA said in a statement.

BRICS summit

Modi will travel to Brazil from Argentina on July 6. He will attend the 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 5 to 8, followed by a state visit.

At BRICS, the leaders will hold talks on governance, peace, security, climate change and AI. Modi will speak on terrorism including the recent Pahalgam attack and India’s response.

"During the summit, the prime minister will exchange views on key global issues including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters," the MEA said.

The BRICS leaders' declaration is set to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Brazil visit

Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Modi on July 8 will meet President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia. This will be Modi’s fourth visit to Brazil.

According to a MEA statement, the two leaders will discuss areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages

Brazil has reportedly displayed interest in technology for more secure communication and India’s Akash surface-to-air missile system, which was used during Operation Sindoor.

Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in South America and imports crude oil, soya oil, gold, cane sugar, cotton, gum, wood and turpentine oils, chemicals (carboxylic acids) and iron ore and concentrates.

Namibia

In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia. This will be the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Namibia in nearly three decades.This will also be just the third time an Indian prime minister has visited the country.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, pay homage to the country's Founding Father, Dr Sam Nujoma, and address the country’s Parliament.

The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia, the MEA said.

India’s top export to Namibia was refined petroleum. Its top import from Namibia was diamonds. Namibia in 2022 also sent India eight cheetahs that were released in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.