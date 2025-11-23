PM Modi calls for global AI compact at G20 summit

Addressing the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (November 23) that there should be a “global compact” to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence, adding that critical technologies should be human-centric rather than finance-centric.

Emphasis on open source technology

PM Modi said that technology applications should be based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models’, adding that they should be 'global' rather than 'national'.

The Prime Minister further stated that this vision has been the cornerstone of India's technology ecosystem and has yielded significant benefits in relation to space applications, AI and digital payments, where it is a world leader.

He was addressing the third session of the G20 Summit on the topic – "A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.”

“We must all ensure that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented. To do this, we must create a global compact on AI based on certain core principles, including effective human oversight, safety-by-design, transparency, and strict restrictions on the use of AI in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities,” said PM Modi.

Calls for auditable AI systems

The Prime Minister further stated that AI systems impacting human life, security, or public trust must be responsible and auditable. “And most importantly – AI should enhance human capabilities, but the ultimate responsibility for decision-making always remains with humans,” he added.

Elaborating further, PM Modi said that in the age of AI, the approach must rapidly shift from 'Jobs of Today' to 'Capabilities of Tomorrow'. “Unlocking talent mobility is essential for rapid innovation. We made progress on this topic at the Delhi G20. We hope that in the next few years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility,” he added.

'UNSC reforms are a necessity'

Later in the day, addressing the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) leaders summit, the Prime Minister said reforms to the UN Security Council was no longer were no longer optional, but have become a necessity. He asserted that the India-Brazil-South Africa troika should send a clear message for changes to institutions of global governance.

PM Modi said that at a time when the world appears fragmented and divided, IBSA can provide a message of unity, cooperation, and humanity.

On fight against terrorism

He also proposed institutionalising the IBSA NSA-level meeting to strengthen security cooperation among the three countries.

“In the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue,” Modi said at the meeting attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

‘Human-centric development’

Pointing out technology's crucial role in ensuring human-centric development, the Prime Minister proposed establishing an 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance' to facilitate the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure like UPI, health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries.

Appreciating the IBSA Fund's work in supporting projects across 40 countries in sectors like education, health, women empowerment and solar energy, he proposed the IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture to further advance South-South cooperation.

Modi called the IBSA meeting as timely as it coincided with the first G20 Summit on African soil and marked the culmination of four consecutive G20 presidencies by Global South countries, out of which the last three were by the IBSA members.

This has resulted in several important initiatives focused on human-centric development, multilateral reform and sustainable growth, he said.

Hails IBSA

The Prime Minister said IBSA was not just a group of three countries but an important platform connecting three continents, three major democratic nations, and three major economies.

Modi also invited IBSA leaders to the AI Impact Summit to be held in India next year, even as he emphasised the grouping's potential to contribute to the development of safe, trustworthy and human-centric AI norms.

The Prime Minister said IBSA can complement each other's development and become an example for sustainable growth.

‘Cooperation opportunities’

He highlighted cooperation opportunities in areas such as millets, natural farming, disaster resilience, green energy, traditional medicines and health security.

Later, in a post on social media, Modi said the IBSA reflects "our enduring commitment to strengthening the voice and aspirations of the Global South. IBSA is no ordinary grouping." "Ours is a heartfelt bond, carrying with it diversity, shared values and shared aspirations. All three IBSA nations have held the G20 Presidency in the last three years and have used this opportunity to further the human-centric agenda," he said.

(With agency inputs)